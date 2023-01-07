Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.82 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.98% of PGT Innovations worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

PGTI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

