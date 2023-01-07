354,955 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 354,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $23,743,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

