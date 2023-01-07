Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.68% of World Fuel Services worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INT opened at $27.28 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

