Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,388,553 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,388,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.88% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vontier Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNT stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

