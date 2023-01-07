Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,594 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $81,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $79.17 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,998 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

