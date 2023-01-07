Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 342,056 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

ATVI stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.