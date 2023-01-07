Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9,438.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.87 and a 200 day moving average of $418.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

