Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 74,419 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Best Buy worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.