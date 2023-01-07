Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
