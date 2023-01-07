Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Heather J. Brunner Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CPT opened at $114.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

