Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.71% of Avnet worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Avnet by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

