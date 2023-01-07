Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.71% of Avnet worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

