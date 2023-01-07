Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,708 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

