Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.00% of Bancorp worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Bancorp by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $14,439,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

