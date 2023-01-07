Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Globe Life worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.