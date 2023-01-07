Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.01 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

NYSE RTX opened at $102.46 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.