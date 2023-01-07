United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $377.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $379.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

