FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,257 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 94,361 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $187.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.12. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.