Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $492.54 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

