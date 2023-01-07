Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 54,047 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.