Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 132,613 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

