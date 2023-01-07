Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 175,182 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,182 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.87% of Virtu Financial worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.04. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

