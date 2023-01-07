Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.44% of Dropbox worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $11,514,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

