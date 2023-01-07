Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 37,448 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

