Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 364,420 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

