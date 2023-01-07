Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $32.45 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

