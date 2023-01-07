202,800 Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of MaxCyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,844 shares of company stock valued at $512,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

