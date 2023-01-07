Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.19% of EverQuote worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,024 shares of company stock worth $819,432. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

