Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of LivePerson worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.20 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.08 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

