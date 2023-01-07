Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 6.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

