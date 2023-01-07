Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

