Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

