Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.85 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

