ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

