Strs Ohio Sells 9,143 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

Shares of AVB opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

