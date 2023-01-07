Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $265.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

