Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 136,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 186,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

