Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

