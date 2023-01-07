Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

