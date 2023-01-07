Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.