Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $34,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

