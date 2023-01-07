Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

