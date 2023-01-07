W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 3.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

