Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

