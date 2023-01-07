Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

