Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

GRFS stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

