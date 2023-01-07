Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.22.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $322.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.26. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

