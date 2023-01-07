Veriti Management LLC Acquires 36,439 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

