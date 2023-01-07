Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

