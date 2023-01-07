Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $103.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

